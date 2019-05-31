Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as MoS Shipping

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Thursday took charge of the Shipping Ministry Friday as Minister of State (Independent charge) and said hard work to serve the nation will be his top priority.A Rajya Sabha member of BJP from Gujarat, Mandaviya has become Union minister for the second time at the age of 47. He has also been given the additional charge of the Chemical and Fertilizers ministry.Mandaviya was Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways; Chemical and Fertilisers; and Shipping in the Narendra Modi-led earlier government."I will put all hard work to serve the nation to the best of my abilities," Mandaviya said after taking charge.With 12 major ports, projects like Sagarmala and 7,500 km of coastline, Mandaviya has huge task ahead that also includes converting over 100 rivers across the country as waterways.The young parliamentarian prefers to ride bicycle for going to Parliament. He travelled to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on a bicycle to take oath.Mandaviya has been a member of various Parliamentary committees like panel on Petroleum and Natural Gas, Chemicals and Fertilisers, Select Committee of Rajya Sabha on Real Estate Bill and National Welfare Board for Seafarers.Earlier, he was Member, Gujarat Legislative Assembly from 2002-2007 and Chairman of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation from January 2011 to March 2012.Mandaviya, who hails from Bhavnagar district in Gujarat, is a businessman, agriculturist, political and social worker. PTI NAM BAL