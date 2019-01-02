Manufacturing PMI in Dec eases; sector ends 2018 on a high

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The country's manufacturing sector activity in December slowed down from the previous month, but ended 2018 on a high as companies continued to scale up production and employment in response to strong inflows of new business orders, a monthly survey said Wednesday. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index eased to 53.2 in December, from 54, in November. Despite easing from November, the rise in production was among the quickest seen in 2018. This is the 17th consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI remained above the 50-point mark. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction. "The Indian Manufacturing PMI indicated that the sector ended 2018 on a high, with growth stronger than seen at the start of the year," Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit and author of the report said, adding that companies benefitted from rising international demand for Indian goods, as export orders expanded for the fourteenth straight month. The December PMI figure was the second greatest in 2018 and contributed to highest quarterly average since the third quarter of FY2012. "It's particularly encouraging to see the quarterly PMI average climb to its highest mark since Q3 FY 2012, suggesting that the sector made a robust contribution to gross domestic product (GDP)," Lima added. On the prices front, there was a notable slowdown in input cost inflation to a 34-month low. "These signs of easing inflationary pressures indicate that we are likely to see the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) adopt an accommodative monetary policy stance in early 2019," Lima said. The next meeting of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled between 5th and 7th February. Meanwhile, job creation weakened, with companies turning cautious about making hiring decisions ahead of next years elections and a less upbeat optimism towards the outlook. Looking ahead, companies predicted that marketing initiatives, capacity expansions and forecasts of further improvements in demand will boost output in the coming year. PTI DRR ANSANS