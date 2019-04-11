Many current jobs will become obsolete, says Lord Swraj Paul

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul Thursday said many of the current jobs will become obsolete with the change in nature of employment as the centre of global economic gravity is shifting from western to non-western nations. "I believe that we are just entering a period of history which will be intensely disturbing and perhaps even uprooting of the world we have grown up in," Paul said. Speaking at the Women Economic Forum here, he noted that politically the world is witnessing a vital competition for global leadership between the most powerful nations on earth and at the same time new and drastically different economic conditions are being created. "The centre of global economic gravity is shifting from western nations to non-western nations. As this happens, the nature of employment is changing so that many of today's jobs will largely be obsolete. "The technological revolution is bringing us artificial intelligence, robotics and the like," Paul said. Further, he said social revolution is arriving through the social media and the energy revolution is changing mobility and resource use. Reflecting upon gender equality, Paul said many countries have not achieved inclusion that embraces women, young people, the disadvantaged, senior citizens and others who have been partially or totally excluded. "Unless we do this and do it fast, the divisions that now trouble societies will multiply and wreck both progress and stability," he said, adding that gender equality is not simply a cause as it also makes complete business sense. "How foolish we are to think that the male half of our species is endowed with special capabilities," Paul said. "In the past year or so, the whole gender issue has taken new energy. This is something which we must encourage. But we also have to be sure that while the current surge is maintained, that enthusiasm does not drift and that reckless rushes do no derail steady and consistent progress," he added. Paul is the founder of diversified Caparo Group. PTI MSS RAMRAM