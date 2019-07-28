Many questioned decision to make Adityanath CM saying he has never even run a municipality: Shah

Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said many questions were raised when Yogi Adityanath was made the UP chief minister in 2017 as he had no administrative experience, but he has proved with his performance that the decision was right. Addressing an event here, Shah said the BJP handed over the reins of power in Uttar Pradsh to Adityanath because of his dedication and potential to work hard and lauded him for bringing several changes for the development of the state. "When Yogiji was made the chief minister, no one had imagined it. Many people had called me up and said that Yogiji has never even run a municipality. He was not a minister in any government. "He is a 'sanyasi' (ascetic) and peethadhish (seer), and you are making the person whose administrative experience is virtually nil the chief minister of such a large state. Our aim was very clear that a person who has dedication and is willing to work hard will mould the circumstances in his favour," Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister, said. "Based on these two factors, the BJP gave the reins of power in the state to Yogi Adityanath, and I can say with satisfaction that the decision was right. Yogiji has proved that the decision was appropriate," Shah said. He said the Adityanath government has removed the biggest hurdle in development of the state by improving the law and order situation in the last two years. "There was a need to awaken self-confidence among the people of UP that their state can also become number one in the country, and that work has been done by Yogi Adityanath," Shah said, adding the path to achieve the country's target of being a USD 5-trillion economy passes through Uttar Pradesh. He expressed confidence that the state will contribute by becoming a USD 1-trillion economy. Shah was speaking at the ground breaking ceremony for over 250 industrial projects worth Rs 65,000 crore here. PTI NAV RT