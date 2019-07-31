Maoist killed in encounter in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 31 (PTI) A Maoist was killed in an encounter with the police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana on Wednesday, officials said.The encounter broke out around 6 am when a police team was carrying out combing operations in a forest area, they said.A gun battle ensued as a group of Maoists opened fire at the police team during the operation, the police said.One Maoist was killed in the firing while others fled into the forest, they said.The body of the slain rebel and a self-loading rifle were recovered from the spot, the police said.Search operations are underway in the area, they said. PTI VVK ROH DIVDIV