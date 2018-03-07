MapmyIndia, TWC to collaborate for weather-related data

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) MapmyIndia has partnered The Weather Company (TWC), an IBM business, to integrate weather-related information on its mapping solutions.

The partnership will allow MapmyIndia to offer hyper-local weather information like temperature, temperature change and precipitation among other indicators to various industries including agriculture, tourism, retail, e-commerce and logistics.

"With information on weather integrated in our maps at a hyper-local level and on real-time basis, we can help customers make informed business decisions at a faster pace. The solution has potential use case across various industries," MapmyIndia Executive Director Shivalik Prasad told PTI.

He added that the solution, which can be accessed through web and mobile, will enable higher profits and increased operational efficiency for customers.

The solution will allow customers to see weather conditions at not only a pan-India level but also specific locations. The information will offer details around current conditions as well as hourly and daily forecast of the weather.

Himanshu Goyal, India Sales and Alliances Leader at TWC said apart from information around temperature and whether it is expected to rain, customers will also get insights like ultra violet index and what it feels like (temperature taking into account factors like wind speeds and humidity).

"While there is a definite use case for sectors like agriculture, it also has potential in areas like retail segment which can plan better the inventory basis the forecast. For logistics sector, fleet movement can be planned better knowing the weather condition," he explained.

Goyal added that the solution can also be of importance to government agencies in predicting and assessing weather-related emergencies and in responding to those situations.

MapmyIndia?s maps and map-based solutions are used across government agencies, as well as private and public-sector companies. The company also has an online integration with India?s space agency, ISRO. PTI SR SBT