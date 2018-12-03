Maratha reservation: Maha govt files caveat in SC

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on Monday, saying that it be heard if any plea in connection with the grant of quota to the Maratha community in the state is entertained.A caveat is filed by a litigant in high courts and in the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against the party without it being heard."No order be passed in the matter without notice to the Maharashtra government. The caveator (Maharashtra government) was the authorised party who issued the Maharashtra Act on November 30, 2018," the caveat, filed by lawyer Nishant Katneswarkar, said.The Maharashtra Legislature on November 29 passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for Marathas, declared as socially and educationally backward class by the state government.The reservation will be in addition to the existing 52 per cent reservation in the state.The reservation quantum in the state will rise to 68 per cent, with the passage of the bill. Marathas, not in the 'creamy layer', would be eligible for reservations. PTI SJK URD ABA PKS ABHABH