Marc Anthony helped me with my confidence: Jennifer Lopez

Los Angeles, Dec 21 (PTI) Pop diva Jennifer Lopez has credited ex-husband Marc Anthony with boosting her confidence. The 49-year-old star said Anthony, 50, made her believe in her singing abilities. "While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence and he saw where I suffered. He was like, 'You're a great singer. Don't ever let anybody tell you you're not a great singer.' "And I respected him so much 'cause I consider him one of the best singers of all time," Lopez said during weekend episode of "Sunday Today".Lopez and Anthony divorced in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. They share a twin son and daughter, Max and Emme, who are 10. PTI SHDSHD