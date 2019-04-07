Marc Jacobs marries longtime boyfriend Charly Defrancesco

Los Angeles, Apr 7 (PTI) Fashion designer Marc Jacobs has tied the knot with his longtime boyfriend, model Charly Defrancesco.The couple got married on Saturday in a ceremony in New York City.Jacobs, 55, shared the news on Instagram. He posted a photo of a diamond and onyx penguin pin attached to a suit jacket on Saturday, with a wedding ring in full view, which he said was a gift to himself and Defrancesco from Miu Miu and Prada design director Fabio Zambernardi."Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity. So grateful to you and love you so much dear Fabio," he wrote in the caption.In his Instagram Story, Jacobs included well wishes from friends including Marc Jacobs publicist Michael Ariano, stylist and Love founding editor-in-chief Katie Eleanor Grand and Irish artiste Genieve Figgis. The fashion designer and the 38-year-old Defrancesco started dating publicly three years ago. Jacobs proposed to his beau via a flash mob in Chipotle a year ago. PTI RDSRDS