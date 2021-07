Margaret Alva's son booked for sending offensive emails: Police

Gurgaon, Dec 19 (PTI) Congress leader Margaret Alvas son Nikhil Alva has been booked for allegedly sending vulgar emails to a woman who lives in the neighbourhood. The Gurgaon police lodged an FIR against Alva on December 4 for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman, an official said Wednesday. But Alva, who is an aide to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has claimed that his dispute with the woman goes back several years, and is over illegal construction in the housing society where they both stay. The woman has alleged that Alva, who is the son of former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva, has been sending her emails with sexual overtones using grossly offensive language for about three years. Alva sent the messages on social media groups meant for local residents to discuss issues relating to their locality, she has alleged. The woman alleged that Alva also threatened to defame her by publishing the emails in a book. She handed over some screenshots of the emails to the police. Alva has dismissed the allegations on Twitter and in written submissions to the police, calling them false and politically motivated." He said the woman filed a counter complaint on November 30, when he complained against her to the housing society. Alva said his complaint was about illegal modifications to the womans apartment, including blocking a fire escape. He said she woman had also made derogatory comments against his mother. A Gurgaon Police spokesperson said they are verifying the exchange of emails and investigating the case from all possible angles. PTI COR ASHASH