Margot Robbie was 'terrified' to play Queen Elizabeth I in 'May Queen of Scots'

Los Angeles, Dec 11 (PTI) Actor Margot Robbie has revealed that she was initially hesitant to play Queen Elizabeth in "Mary Queen of Scots" as she felt "terrified".The 28-year-old actor believes that to take on a character which has been previously portrayed by the likes of Judi Dench, Helen Mirren and Cate Blanchett is too big a task. "That (history of portrayals) was definitely something that ran through my mind many times. I'm not going to lie, I was terrified, and I initially passed on the role," Robbie told Entertainment Weekly in an interview.The actor said director Josie Rourke was adamant that she play the part and relentlessly pursued her.The film is based on John Guys 2004 biography of 'Mary, Mary Queen of Scots' and chronicles the deterioration of Mary and Elizabeths relationship in the years after she returns to Scotland.