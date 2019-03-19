Marilyn Manson finishing work on new LP

Los Angeles, Mar 19 (PTI) Rock singer Marilyn Manson has revealed he is working on his 11th studio album.The 50-year-old shock rocker said he has been in the studio with singer-songwriter Shooter Jennings for a new LP.Manson took to Instagram to share the news over the weekend."On my way to @shooterjennings to finish my new album," he wrote alongside his photograph.No other information was currently available on the follow-up to his 2017's 'Heaven Upside Down', which Manson appears to be recording.The singer and Jennings previously collaborated on a 2016 cover of David Bowie's 'Cat People'. PTI RDSRDSRDS