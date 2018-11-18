Marilyn Monroe's 1961 Golden Globe trophy sells for record-breaking USD 250,000

Los Angeles, Nov 18 (PTI) The 1961 Golden Globe award won by screen icon Marilyn Monroe has made history after it went under the hammer for USD 250,000 at an auction.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trophy, that the actor won for World Film Favorite Female, has made it the top selling Golden Globe award sold at the event on Saturday.The award was put on the block at Julien's Auction's Icons & Idols: Hollywood, which took place Friday and Saturday.Monroe's 1956 Raven Black Ford Thunderbird was also sold for the first time in history, fetching USD 490,000.Other items related to the actor that were auctioned off at the event included the black satin blouse with matching necktie Monroe wore to a press conference at Los Angeles Airport on February 26, 1956 that sold for an USD 43,750; her copy of Playboy's first issue with her on the cover signed by publisher Hugh Hefner that sold for USD 32,000; Monroe's iconic black-and-white checkered pants that sold for USD 31,250 and many others.Items of other Hollywood personalities such as, a collection from designer Bob Mackie, a selection of the nine-time Emmy award winning icon's ensembles worn by Cher on "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour", Sharon Tate's trousseau that she wore when she married Roman Polanski in London, also made it to the auction runway. PTI RDSRDS