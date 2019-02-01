Marisa Tomei and Julianne Moore are related to each other

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (PTI) "My Cousin Vinny" star Marisa Tomei has found her real-life cousin in actor Julianne Moore.During a recent appearance on the TV show "Finding Your Roots", Tomei, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the 1992 comedy film, found out that she and Moore are genetic cousins.It was revealed on the genealogy show that Tomei, 54, shares an "identical stretch of DNA along her X-chromosome" with 58-year-old Moore.Tomei shared a clip from the show on Instagram. "You know we went to school together? Jules! Oh, I can't wait to tell her," a visibly stunned Tomei says after learning of her connection to Moore.In the caption, the actor said the revelation was an "incredible gift""Eternally grateful for this generation and generations to come.... and the big surprise discovering my friend is my REAL cousin! Hey cuz @juliannemoore!!!!" she added.Moore was equally excited by the revelation."I KNEW WE WERE ALIKE! @marisatomei is my COUSIN!! OMG Im so excited," she wrote on the Instagram while sharing Tomei's clip.Tomei and Moore both attended Boston University. The two starred together in the 2011 romantic comedy "Crazy, Stupid, Love". PTI RB RB BKBK