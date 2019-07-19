'Marjaavaan' and 'War' different films: Tara Sutaria on clash

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Tara Sutaria's upcoming film "Marjaavaan" with Sidharth Malhotra will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's "War" on October 2 but the actor is not worried as she believes both films are different.Tara made her acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's home production "Student of the Year 2". The film also featured Tiger and Ananya Pandey."Marjaavaan", her second film, is a romantic-action-drama and is slated to release on October 2, the same day "War" hits the theatres. "I don't think it is a clash. I have so much love and respect for Tiger. We are excited to release our film. "Both are different films, they are two different worlds so you can't compare. I have seen the teaser and I liked it. I am a big fan of both Hrithik and Tiger. And I am excited for both 'Marjaavaan' and 'War'," she told reporters at an event here.Besides "Marjaavaan" Tara will be seen in Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan's debut film "RX 100", which is directed by Milan Luthria. PTI KKP BKBK