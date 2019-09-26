'Marjaavaan' ode to all Hindi film heroes: Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Actor Sidharth Malhotra was thrilled when action-drama "Marjaavaan" came his way as the film gave him a chance to play a quintessential Hindi film hero for the first time in his career. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film features Sidharth, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. "Every actor thinks before signing a film what he likes in it, what he wants from it. This film is an ode to all the heroes I have seen in Hindi movies and got inspired by their entry, the shot, the walk and the action. With this excitement I entered the film," Sidharth told reporters at the trailer launch of the film. The actor said Milap believes in "the cinema we all grew up watching" which featured a strong hero. "A hero will enter like a hero, do action and 'dialoguebaazi' like a hero. I grew up on this cinema. For the first time in many years, I got a chance to play a hero like this."The 34-year-old actor, who was previously seen in the massy-action zone with "Ekk Villain", said he was bowled over by Milap's narration. "When I heard his narration, his dialogues, that was the first thing which got me excited, that I should do this. I got inspired to become a hero, watching big action heroes saying dialogues. "This is the first time in my career that I'm playing a hero and be presented like one, all thanks to Milap and the whole team," he added."Marjaavaan" is scheduled to release on November 8. PTI JUR SHDSHD