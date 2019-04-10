Mark Hamill believes audiences might be undergoing 'Star Wars' fatigue

Los Angeles, Apr 10 (PTI) Actor Mark Hamill believes the audiences might be suffering from the "Star Wars" fatigue.The 67-year-old actor is the original star of the franchise, having played the role of Luke Skywalker in George Lucas' original trilogy. After missing out on the prequel trilogy, Hamill reprised his role in JJ Abram's "Force Awakens" and Rian Johnson's "The Last Jedi".During an interview with the Awards Chatter Podcast for The Hollywood Reporter, Hamill agreed that in the aftermath of under performing spin-off "Solo: A Star Wars Story", the audiences might be a little tired of the franchise."Yes. I'm not gonna tell them how to run their business, but is there a possibility of 'Star Wars fatigue'? Yeah, I think there is," the actor said. "I've experienced it, to a certain degree. But they never listen to my ideas anyway, so who needs 'em?" he added.When asked about his favourite film in the franchise, Hamill said it is the 1980 film, "The Empire Strikes Back", which, according to the actor, looks at the often not-so happy endings of the stories."I guess I'd probably have to go with 'Empire', only because it was so unexpected to have the protagonist be so soundly defeated, losing the hand and the dad Vader, all of it was pretty unexpected. "And it was so cerebral: Yoda is such an important addition to the mythology and I thought it was so clever of George, the concept of the Force, so that you could talk about religion and spirituality without making people uncomfortable. So for that alone," Hamill said.The actor is expected to be back as Luke Skywalker in the franchise's upcoming "Episode IX", which is expected to release later this year. PTI RB RB BKBK