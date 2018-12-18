Mark Hamill, Simon Pegg join 'Dark Crystal' series voice cast

Los Angeles, Dec 18 (PTI) "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill and Simon Pegg are the latest addition to the voice cast of Netflix series titled "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance".The series is a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson film "The Dark Crystal".Leading the cast are Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel as Rian, Brea and Deet, three Gelfling heroes.Other Gelfling characters are voiced by: Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, and Alicia Vikander."Now You See Me" director Louis Leterrier will executive produce the series and direct, reported Variety. Harvey Fierstein, Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs. Keegan-Michael Key, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Simon Pegg, and Andy Samberg will be voicing for the Skeksis & Mystics.Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball.In the series, the world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins. Netflix has ordered a 10 episode first season. The Jim Henson Company will produce he series, with Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford also executive producing. PTI SHDSHD