Mark Hamill to voice Chucky Doll in 'Child's Play' reboot

Los Angeles, Mar 31 (PTI) Veteran actor Mark Hamill is set to lend his voice to the creepy killer Chucky Doll in the "Child's Play" reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Star Wars" legend joins the already announced cast of Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry in the upcoming re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic."We feel incredibly lucky to have an icon creating a new take on an iconic character. Mark is a gifted actor and celebrated vocal performer, and he's approached this challenge with incredible energy and commitment," said producer David Katzenberg. The new movie will follow the same plot of the original, centering on Karen (Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Bateman) a toy doll, unaware that it possesses the soul of a serial killer."Polaroid" helmer Lars Klevberg is directing the film from Tyler Burton Smith's script.Seth Grahame-Smith, Katzenberg and Aaron Schmidt are attached as producers.The film is slated to be released on June 21.