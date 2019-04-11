Mark Ruffalo shot five endings for 'Avengers: Endgame'

Los Angeles, Apr 11 (PTI) The makers of "Avengers: Endgame" had to work extra hard to ensure that the film's plot remains a secret, which also involved getting actor Mark Ruffalo to shoot five different endings for the film.Ruffalo, who had infamously spilled the beans about the ending of "Infinity War" during the press tour last year, revealed that out of the five endings, many involved dummy scenes."I shot, like, five different endings to this movie. I didnt even get a whole script to this movie. And I dont know why. The script I did get had dummy scenes in it," he told E!News in an interview alongside his co-stars Chris Evans and Karen Gillan.Ruffalo, who portrays Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said in one of the dummy scene, Evans' character Steve Rogers/Captain America is getting married.Knowing Ruffalo's past record at maintaining secrets, Evans called the actor a "real liability".When Ruffalo asked why, he responded, "Because you have zero cred (credibility). You have earned no trust in the Marvel universe. You, like, leak like a bodily function." "Avengers: Endgame" opens worldwide on April 26. PTI RB BKBK