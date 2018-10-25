(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) DORTMUND, Germany, October 25, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Materna expands international business - Picture is available at (http://www.apimages.com) -After successful installations in Europe and North America, Materna Intelligent Passenger Solutions (IPS) is now entering new markets in Asia with its flagship self bag drop solutions. In the course of their current and planned activities on the Indian market, Materna has founded a company in India. Since April 2018, Materna Information & Communications India Pvt. Ltd. has had its headquarters in Bangalore, the capital of the Indian state of Karnataka. Having their own company here puts Materna in an optimal position to act independently and to serve the country-specific requirements on the Indian market covering everything from concept design and installation to maintenance of hardware and software. With Shibu Mathews heading the company here, Materna has got a very experienced manager on board to accompany the projects in India and to build up the company's expertise. "India's airports are being confronted with growth of up to 25 percent right now and have expansion plans to match. However, above all, they have to make the best possible use of their existing infrastructure as extensions and new buildings take too long. The self-service project at Airport Bengaluru, one of the most modern and attractive airports in India, is the first of its kind in the whole of India. We look forward immensely to improving the passenger experience and to mastering the challenges in this exciting growth market with established solutions together with our customers," Shibu Mathews explains.Picture material please see here: https://www.materna.com/SharedDocs/Pressemitteilungen/EN/2018/Siepe/Market-entry-in-India-Materna-subsidiary-founded-in-Bangalore.htmlMaterna Information & Communications SE As a leading IT consulting company, Materna employs more than 2,000 staff worldwide and achieved a group turnover of EUR 254 million in 2017. Materna is a full service provider delivering a complete range of services for the premium segment: from consultation and implementation through to operations. Its target customers include IT organizations and user departments in companies and the public sector.Under their brand Materna ips (Intelligent Passenger Solutions) and as one of the most renowned suppliers for airports and airlines around the world, Materna delivers solutions for automated passenger handling at airports. In addition to the European and Asian market, Materna's Intelligent Passenger Solutions portfolio also has a focus on the North-American market with its own subsidiary in Orlando, Florida.Christine SiepePhone: +49-231-5599-168Email: Christine.Siepe@Materna.de http://www.materna-ips.comSource: Materna Information & Communications SE PWRPWR