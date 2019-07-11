Marketing Cone Introduces Digital Marketing Course With Practical Experience

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the advent of numerous epic events during the past half-a-decade, Digital Marketing has really kicked off in India. The rapid rise in the usage of Digital Marketing in India is evident with the estimated year-on-year growth at around 50%. All thanks to the brands who've understood the importance of Digital Marketing in their overall strategy.As Digital Marketing dynamics is changing every day, it's important for a digital marketer to be agile, alert, smart, and adapt to the latest changes. Some of the brands have observed approximately 2.5X revenue growth within a span of 2 to 3 years. Therefore, all the businesses irrespective of the sectors have to be well-versed with Digital Marketing in order to represent in the global marketplace.Not only businesses but the candidates who are looking for a career opportunity in this field can find lakhs of jobs in almost all the major cities. The average salary drawn by a fresher with Digital Marketing skills is about ?3.5 to ?4 lakhs per annum. Anyhow, the salary varies upon the skills, industry, brand and location.As the Indian Digital Marketing Industry growth is impossible to ignore, many institutes are nowadays offering certification courses in Digital Marketing. The Digital Marketing Course at Marketing Cone is 90% practical, assures 100% placement assistance, and the course fee is priced at ?35,000 which is now available with a discount for a limited period at just for ?9,999 only. Upon the completion of the Digital Marketing Course, the Certification of Digital Marketing Professional from Marketing Cone is received.To conclude, the Digital Marketing course at Marketing Cone is designed to give a broad overview and hands-on experience in all aspects of Digital Marketing. The Digital Marketing Course at Marketing Cone helps to train with skill sets that are practically used in day to day campaign management. This course also helps to gain the experience to work on live projects and interact with industry experts who guide at every juncture. This makes Marketing Cone one of the prominent Digital Marketing Institutes who have the industry-best faculty with cumulative 20+ years of experience in Digital Marketing.About Marketing ConeMarketing Cone is a group of corporate trainers in Digital Marketing, who have pioneered some of the biggest projects in the Digital Marketing Industry and worked for 100+ brands. After having worked in this field of opportunity, they feel the need to pass the knowledge on to the future heroes of Digital Marketing. They intend to do this with a unique approach of giving their students an 'employee' experience.The Digital Marketing Course at Marketing Cone enables to explore the success factors for deploying Digital Marketing tools such as Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Marketing (SMM), Web Analytics, Email Marketing and Mobile Marketing. Rather than going for traditional PowerPoint Presentation explanations, Marketing Cone is here to give practical knowledge. This will enable to grasp not just the 'Whats' of Digital Marketing Management but also the 'Hows' of the process.For more information, visit www.marketingcone.com. PWRPWR