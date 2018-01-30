Marketing strategy, support from IIFT to boost khadi exports

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Proper marketing strategy and support from trading houses and academic institutes like Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is the need of the hour to boost exports of khadi products, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu today said.

He said that there is a huge scope to push exports of khadi products in the global markets as the world is moving towards natural and eco-friendly items.

Wile textile sector contributes about 15 per cent in the countrys total shipments, share of khadi sector is "very low," an official statement said quoting the minister.

"Hence focus on exports of this sector becomes important. End to end marketing strategy with support from trading houses and academic institutes like IIFT is the need of the hour," he added.

Prabhu was addressing a round table discussion on taking KHADI: local to global here.

He informed that due to increasing demand for eco- friendly items, the ministry extended incentives to eco- friendly textile goods.

IIFT Director Manoj Pant said that with a strong research capability, the institute can contribute towards establishing a market intelligence, give inputs on appropriate policy instruments and contribute towards cluster development.

Lack of product diversification is quite visible through limited export basket of khadi, which currently includes silk and muslin, ready-made garments, textile-based Khadi and charkha. PTI RR BAL