'Marketing Success Formula' a New Book by Rajesh Srinivasan (an IIM-L Alumnus) Reveals Four Proven Steps for Business Growth

CHENNAI, December 18, 2018 -- The four step Marketing Success Formula introduced by the author will help businesses to attract ideal customers for their business, increase the sales and profits without wasting huge time and money on unproductive marketing tactics. Apply these proven techniques and watch the revenues grow at lightning speed. Launched on Amazon worldwide, Flipkart, Infibeam and soon to be available in bookstores and other formats, Rajesh Srinivasan's new book 'Marketing Success Formula' offers four proven steps to market a small and medium business successfully. Four step marketing success formula Step 1: Choose a specific target market Step 2: Create a unique selling proposition (A Compelling Marketing Message) to the specific target market Step 3: Choose the right media strategy and show the marketing message to one's ideal target market Step 4: Sell more to existing customers by leveraging on customer lifetime value This book is the result of the pain the author underwent as the marketer in the early stages of his career. Some of the marketing campaigns he worked on were utter failures because he jumped into advertising without understanding the fundamentals of marketing. These failures forced him to do thorough research on various marketing methods like direct response advertising, brand marketing, sales funnel and conversion tactics. Eventually, he simplified the entire marketing into four effective steps so that any entrepreneur or marketer can use it to grow their business. According to Rajesh Srinivasan, "The main reason why most of the businesses fail to grow quickly is because they do not have a clear understanding of their target market (or audience) and pain points. Marketing Success Formula will help marketers and entrepreneurs to craft an effective marketing strategy to grow their businesses." The book has been garnering some good reviews from the readers in Amazon mostly because of its simplicity and the practical applicability. The author, Rajesh Srinivasan, also encourages the readers to write an email to him if they find any difficulty in executing the marketing ideas presented in the book. About Rajesh Srinivasan Rajesh Srinivasan is a Marketing Strategist and an Alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. His mission is to help consumer-facing businesses (B2C) grow their revenues using his effective marketing strategies. He can be reached at http://www.rajeshsrinivasan.com