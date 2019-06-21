Markets skid as US-Iran tensions spook investors; log weekly fall

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Snapping its three-session winning run, the BSE Sensex tumbled 407 points Friday as rising tensions between the US and Iran soured risk appetite globally. The 30-share BSE gauge settled 407.14 points, or 1.03 per cent, lower at 39,194.49. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slumped 107.65 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 11,724.10. During the week, the Sensex declined 257.58 points or 0.65 per cent, and the Nifty lost 99.2 points or 0.83 per cent. Global markets spiralled lower while crude oil prices spurted after reports said US President Donald Trump had approved military strikes against Iran, but later decided against it. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up following attacks on two oil tankers and shooting down of a US surveillance drone. A weakening rupee and ongoing trade concerns further weighed on domestic market sentiment, traders said. Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack Friday, dropping 4.36 per cent. Other losers included Maruti, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, HUL, Kotak Bank, Coal India, RIL, TCS and Bharti Airtel, shedding up to 3.39 per cent. SBI, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, NTPC, M&M and Axis Bank finished with gains of up to 1.28 per cent. "Indian markets were plagued by dual domestic and global concerns, with rising tensions and rising crude oil prices related to Iran, as well as concerns over looming trade war sparring with the US on the global front. "Domestically, the Southwest monsoon which is the major source of water for India's farms was delayed by a week leading to 43 per cent deficit for the month of June... Crude rose by 4 per cent in the last week, which is expected to impact India's fiscal balance," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management. Sectorally, BSE auto, energy, telecom, FMCG, healthcare, teck, oil and gas, finance and realty indices declined up to 1.32 per cent. Power and basic materials indices ended up to 0.10 per cent higher. The BSE midcap index fell 0.38 per cent, while the smallcap gauge bucked the weak market trend and rose 0.14 per cent. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.51 per cent to USD 64.78 per barrel. While bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a weak note, equity markets in Europe were trading in the green in early deals. On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 11 paise to 69.55 against the US dollar intra-day. PTI ANS ABMABM