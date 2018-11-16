Marks & Spencer Unveil its Latest Holiday Shop AW 2018 Collection

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The collection showcased at the 6th India Beach Fashion Week in Goa Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Marks & Spencer (M&S), the iconic British retailer, launched its all new holiday shop collection at the 6th India Beach Fashion Week in Goa. The latest AW collection features fashionable and comfortable holiday essentials, leaving one spoilt for choice. The versatile collection offers a style for everyone, be it a statement swimsuit or a bohemian embroidered two-piece bikini through to a textured stylish kimono gown.Soozie Jenkinson, Head of Design for Lingerie, Activewear and Swimwear at Marks & Spencer said, India Beach Fashion Week is perfect for M&S to showcase our latest Autumn Winter collections from stylish swimwear through to feminine lingerie. Weve brought a collection that has been developed with high attention to detail with something everyone will love in new seasonal shapes, styles and fabrics. The collection means dressing for the beach and never compromising on style with comfort. The collection is designed with innovation with M&Ss StayNEW Chlorine Resist finish to ensure a stunning and smooth silhouette and the Secret Slimming for a sleek silhouette and a new-found poolside dressing and confidence. Beyond swimwear, there were plenty of options for chic holiday dressing such as shirt cover-ups and lounge midis to take you from the beach to a casual evening by the pool. The collection guarantees perfect fit, support, confidence and comfort, with the feminine designs which are perfect for creating a smoother silhouette for a more refined beach look and additional confidence boost. Marks & Spencer in India Marks & Spencer opened its first store in India in 2001 and in April 2008 signed a Joint Venture with Reliance Retail to form Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd. M&S now has 67 stores across 32 cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Amritsar, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Baroda, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Aurangabad, Surat, Kanpur, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. Established in 1884, Marks & Spencer is one of the UKs leading retailers. Marks & Spencer is committed to making every moment special for its customers, through its high-quality clothing that it offers in over 1,463 Marks & Spencer stores worldwide and online.Internationally, Marks & Spencer trades in 57 markets, with over 400 stores and has an online presence in 33 markets. For more information please visit: corporate.marksandspencer.com/. Image 1: Marks & Spencer Holiday Edit Collection at IBFW 2018 Image 2 :Marks & Spencer Holiday Edit Collection at IBFW 2018 PWRPWR