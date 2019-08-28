Marlabs Appoints Manish Singhvi as the Chief Financial Officer

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Industry veteran joins the executive team to further the company's transformation agendaBANGALORE, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlabs, Inc., the digital innovation firm that specializes in providing 360-degree digital transformation frameworks, announced the appointment of Manish Singhvi as its Chief Financial Officer.Manish, an industry veteran with over 24 years of experience, will be part of the executive team at Marlabs and will focus on financial strategy and management, and business transformation driven by strategic planning, cost optimization, as well as M&As. Most recently, Manish was the Group CFO at SLK Group, as part of which he supported the CEO and the leadership in strategic planning and financial transformation of the company. Before that, he was anchoring essential financial functions at Mphasis, an HP Company. Manish is an accomplished finance leader, featuring in the list of India's top 100 CFOs for three years, by CFO India magazine.Announcing the appointment, Siby Vadakekkara, CEO, Marlabs, said, "I am excited with Manish's appointment, and the strengths he brings to the table. Over the past three years, we have been on a journey of fast-paced transformation and have made several investments in our chosen areas of digital platforms and technologies. A lot of those are yielding returns, which places the company at an interesting point of growth. Manish's experience in handling business transformation with a full view of the finance function will augur well for our plans with the company. My best wishes to Manish for his role at Marlabs."The newly appointed CFO, Marlabs, Manish Singhvi, said, "I am excited to join the leadership at Marlabs as the CFO. I have been watching the company transform and grow, and now I am happy to be part of that journey and be able to contribute to it, myself. The inclusive and inorganic investments Marlabs is making in technologies and platforms have a lot of applicability and scope in global markets. I am keen to work with the leadership and the rest of the company to generate increasing value to all the stakeholders of the company."Marlabs, over the years, has sharpened its positioning as a Digital Engineering Leader focusing on Customer 360-based digital solutions in the areas of Digital Product Engineering, Digital Automation, Digital Security, and Digital User Experience. While Nasscom has lauded the company as an innovation game-changer, Forrester has featured Marlabs as a leader to watch for, in Natural Language Generation. The company also recently launched its innovation labs in Piscataway, New Jersey, called Divergence Labs, with a focus on building cutting-edge innovation solutions for customers. About MarlabsMarlabs is a digital innovation company providing specialized Digital 360 frameworks to global enterprises. Headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey Marlabs employs over 2,300 employees across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and India.Visit: https://www.marlabs.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707608/Marlabs_Logo.jpg PWRPWR