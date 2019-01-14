Maroon 5 confirm Super Bowl Halftime 2019 gig

Los Angeles, Jan 14 (PTI) Maroon 5 are set to headline the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in 2019, the music group confirmed.The band made things official through a video montage of them -- both on stage and off stage -- which was posted on their official Twitter account Sunday.They captioned the clip: "#SBLIII".The news that Maroon 5 has been locked by the organisers broke last September but they were unavailable for a comment.Travis Scott and Big Boi will also be part of the halftime show.The marquee event for the National Football League (NFL) has been in the eye of storm regarding players kneeling during the playing of national anthem in a peaceful protest against police brutality and racial inequality. Case in point being quarterback Colin Kaepernick who has not played since 2016 and last year filed a grievance against the league and its owners, accusing them of colluding to keep him off the field. In October, Amy Schumer urged Maroon 5 to pull out from the Super Bowl in an attempt to support Kaepernick. Artistes such as Rihanna, Jay-Z and Pink also turned down the offer to headline the show.Fronted by Adam Levine, the group will perform at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on February 3. PTI RDSRDS