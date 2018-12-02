Maroon 5's label didn't want to release 'Moves Like Jagger'

London, Dec 2 (PTI) Songwriter Benny Blanco has revealed Maroon 5's record label did not want them to release "Moves Like Jagger".The group's 2016 single has become one of the best-selling tracks of all time but they had to defy the executives to perform the song on "The Voice" and it soon became a rage. ''It instantly went to number one on iTunes. Before, the label were all 'anti' and then they were like, 'F*** the song we have at radio, let's go with this song.' It just became this big thing," Blanco told Q magazine.The songwriter, who has worked with the likes of Kesha, Britney Spears, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, said he still prefers dealing directly with artistes rather than record label executives.''I don't want to convince some old rich white guy in a suit. I want to convince kids that the song is good," he added. PTI SHDSHD