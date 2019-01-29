scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Married couple commits suicide in Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer, Jan 29 (PTI) A married couple Tuesday allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a water tank in the Dhorimanna area here, police said. "Tejaram Meghwal, 22 and his wife Shanti Devi jumped into the water tank in their house. Preliminary investigation indicates a dispute between the couple over some issue," they said. The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, police said. The matter is being further investigated, they said. The couple married two years ago, police said. PTI CORR SDA MAZ AQSAQS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos