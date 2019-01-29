Married couple commits suicide in Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer, Jan 29 (PTI) A married couple Tuesday allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a water tank in the Dhorimanna area here, police said. "Tejaram Meghwal, 22 and his wife Shanti Devi jumped into the water tank in their house. Preliminary investigation indicates a dispute between the couple over some issue," they said. The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, police said. The matter is being further investigated, they said. The couple married two years ago, police said. PTI CORR SDA MAZ AQSAQS