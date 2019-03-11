Married woman abducted, raped for over 20 days in Raj

Kota, Mar 11 (PTI) A 30-year-old married woman from Rajasthan's Jhalawar district was abducted and raped for over 20 days by a family acquaintance from a neighbouring village, police said Monday.The accused, Shanti Lal Mehar from Bandi village, held the victim captive at different spots in Jhalawar as well as neighbouring Gujarat, police said.The woman was freed by the accused on Sunday and after narrating the ordeal to her husband, she lodged an FIR at the Khanpur Police Station, sub inspector Surendra Singh said. According to the complaint, the victim had gone to Khanpur town on February 13 for the medical check up of her 10-year-old son when the accused met her and asked her to meet his ailing father, Singh said. The accused then raped the woman at Bhawanimandi town and later at different spots in Gujarat, the officer said, adding that the victim's son was taken along as well.The woman's husband had lodged a missing report of his wife and son on February 14, he said further.The woman has undergone a medical examination and her statement before the magistrate will be recorded on March 15, he said. A case of abduction and rape has been registered against the accused who is on run and efforts are underway to nab him, the SI further added.PTI CORR MAZ RHL