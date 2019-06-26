Married woman attacked by paramour

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) A 20-something married woman was attacked allegedly by her paramour, whom she was living with in outer Delhi's Narela, following a quarrel, police said Tuesday.They said that on Tuesday morning, the woman was found lying in a pool of blood by the wife of the caretaker of their rented house, who informed the police.The woman is currently hospitalised, they said. Police said the woman has two sons and she was having an "extra-marital affair" with the man, Arun Shah, who is married with six children.Shah is a cousin of the woman's husband, police said, adding the two had eloped from their home and were staying in Delhi for the past two months. They were employed with a factory in Narela, said a senior police officer.He said they had frequent quarrels. Police said Shah has gone absconding and the police are on the lookout for him. PTI SLB TIRTIR