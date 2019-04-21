Married woman facing harassment by lover allegedly commits suicide

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) A 20-year-old married woman, who was harassed by a lover, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of a room at her parent's home in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Sunday.The incident occurred on Saturday in Hajipur area under the Civil Lines police station, they said.The deceased's father, Anees Ahmed, has lodged a complaint saying his daughter Nagma was being forced to divorce her husband Kasif by one Shavez who wanted to marry her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Satpal Antil said.In the complaint, Ahmed alleged that when Nagma refused to do so she was threatened of dire consequences, the SP said.A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Shavez who could not be traced yet, he said.Nagma and Kasif got married eight months ago, the officer added. PTI CORR AD DPB