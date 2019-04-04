Married woman found dead at rented home in Outer Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) A married woman was found stabbed at her rented accommodation in outer North Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, with the police suspecting involvement of her husband in the crime, a senior official said. The deceased has been identified as Shazia Khatun, a resident of Shradhanand Colony in Bhalswa Dairy, they said. According to a senior police officer, the incident was reported by the house owner Wednesday morning.During investigation, it was revealed that Khatun and her husband Nizamuddin were from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh and got married in October 2018. Their neighbours said the couple used to fight often.Police suspect that her husband might have killed her as he has been missing since the incident occurred.Police also suspect that the incident must have occurred after a heated argument erupted between them as the deceased sustained a single stab injury on her forehead, they said. A case under the section of 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered and police looking to nab the woman's husband, they said, adding further details were awaited. PTI NIT DPB