Married woman gang raped at her home

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 25 (PTI) A 26-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by three people at her home in the absence of her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Sunday.The accused had threatened the woman of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, Station House Officer Bhagat Singh said.On Saturday, the three men entered the woman's home forcefully and raped her when her husband was not around, he said. The accused were absconding, the SHO said, adding a case was registered against them. PTI CORR DPB