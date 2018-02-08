Marriott International inks five-hotel deal with SAMHI Hotels

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Global hospitality company Marriott International today said it has signed a five-hotel conversion deal with SAMHI Hotels for its Fairfield by Marriott brand in the country.

The brand expects to add 583 new rooms to its existing portfolio, a release issued here said.

The additions will be at destinations including Chennai, Pune, Goa, Delhi and Bengaluru.

"SAMHI Hotels is one of our leading and longstanding partners in India. With the conversion of these five hotels to Fairfield by Marriott, SAMHI Hotels will now have 14 hotels managed by Marriott International across a range of our brands in India," Marriotts chief development officer in Asia-Pacific Paul Foskey said in the statement.

The Fairfield by Marriott brand currently has nine hotels open across the country and one in Nepal.

"In addition to these 10 operational Fairfield Hotels in South Asia, there are an additional 13 in the pipeline, including these five conversions with SAMHI, that we expect to open, taking the total count to 23 Fairfield by Marriott hotels in the region," Foskey said.

SAMHI Hotels managing director and CEO Ashish Jakhanwala said that their research and observations have concluded that the Indian market is extremely cost sensitive with a great affinity for midscale brands and it sees great growth potential in the coming years.

The Indian tourism and hospitality industry has seen increasing number of travellers are opting for upper-midscale hotels. Marriott International has in turn aggressively expanded its Fairfield by Marriott brand across the region.