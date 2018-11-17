Martech Industry Experts, Strategists and Leaders to Convene in Mumbai for one of India's Largest Customer Centricity Conference

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 16, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Customer Centricity World, an annual event organised by Hansa Cequity will be held on 23rd November, 2018 at St. Regis, Mumbai Customer Centricity World 2018 aims to bring together business leaders, academics, marketing practitioners, data scientists and Martech specialists to discuss how customer-centricity matters in all aspects of an organisation and the growing need for businesses to follow a customer-centric approach to create positive customer experiences. An annual event organised by Hansa Cequity, Customer Centricity World strives to spur more conversations on evolving consumer dynamics, demands and expectations and the need for organisations to build a more customer-centric culture.The exponential growth of technology is influencing consumer behaviour and changing the way they engage with companies. In addition, vast amount of data, technology platforms and social media are providing unprecedented access to information, giving rise to more informed and demanding customers. Today, for brands to influence acquisition, support retention and improve engagement with existing customers, it is vital to recognise the value of enhancing customer relationships - from every customer touch point and over customers' life time.Customer Centricity World 2018, which will bring together distinguished industry experts, promises to open more dialogues on the rise of the power of connected marketing and how organisations can harness and leverage data, analytics, technology, Martech tools and digital platforms to become more customer-focused.At Customer Centricity World 2018, industry leaders will share their views on the core principles for redefining customer relationships and applying data analytics to enhance loyalty. Speaking about the summit, S Swaminathan, CEO, Hansa Cequity stated, "Today, brands will have to keep pace with changing market and consumer dynamics to meet customer expectations. By utilising data and technology, organisations can gain better customer insights, generate customer engagement across their life cycle and most importantly start to build a culture that puts the customer at the centre and align business processes to develop a culture of innovation. At CCW 2018, renowned thought leaders and proven business experts will lead sessions on driving improved customer value, loyalty, advocacy and successfully executing customer-centric strategies to deepen customer experiences."The roster for CCW 2018 includes guest keynotes, panel discussions, breakout sessions and themed networking. Attendees will learn from experienced practitioners and strategists on the need to continually evolve data driven strategies to meet changing needs and expectations, improve usage of technology and to navigate the challenges in redesigning business functions to create value in a customer-centric way.Register Here to attend Customer Centricity World 2018.About Hansa Cequity A leading data driven marketing company in India, Hansa Cequity helps businesses leverage customer strategy, data, technology, analytics, marketing automation, digital to deliver adaptive and more personalised customer experiences. Offering solutions that personalises marketing efforts and drives greater operational flexibility, Hansa Cequity helps small, mid-sized to large enterprises explore a suite of marketing and analytics tools to gain deeper insights, create meaningful omnichannel experiences, understand and engage one customer at a time, at scale.Source: Hansa Cequity PWRPWR