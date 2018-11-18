Martha Farrell Foundation invites entries for Martha Awards 2019

Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) The Martha Farrell Foundation has invited entries for its annual award for excellence in women empowerment and gender equality. The Martha Farrell Award is given every year to individuals and organisations in recognition of their extraordinary work towards advancing the cause of women empowerment, ending sexual harassment at workplace, and promoting gender equality in communities and organisations."It gives me immense pleasure to invite nominations for this year's award. While the movement for #MeToo gains momentum in India, we realise the importance of having an award that actually recognises institutions and organisations that have a zero tolerance stand on sexual harassment at workplace," Nandita Bhatt, Director, Martha Farrell Foundation said. "Each nominee should exemplify the characteristics of vision, tenacity, sacrifice and courage of Martha and should have made a significant positive impact on the lives of others," she said. The 3rd Martha Farrell Award will be given away on March 27, 2019 and the nominations will close on November 30 this year. Last year, Nadiya Shafi from Srinagar, won the award for her exemplary work in promoting gender equality, and the Resource and Support Centre for Development (RSCD) based in Mumbai won the award in the 'institutional' category. The award is given in two categories with a prize money of Rs 1,50,000 each. Bhatt said the nominations can be filed at the website www.marthafarrellfoundation.org Instituted in the memory of Martha Farrell, a prominent activist for gender equality and women empowerment, the award is co-sponsored by Rizwan Adatia Foundation (RAF) and Participatory Research in Asia (PRIA), and supported by Martha Farrell Foundation (MFF).Martha was killed in Kabul in a terrorist attack in 2015, while leading a gender training workshop for the Aga Khan Foundation.PTI AB SRY