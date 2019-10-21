Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' impresses audience at MAMI, gets standing ovation

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Martin Scorsese's mafia film "Irishman" had its India premiere at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival over the weekend, and touted as the legendary director's one of the best works till date, the movie met with a standing ovation. Bollywood stars like Vishal Bhardwaj, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended the screening at the iconic Regal Cinema theatre in South Mumbai.The theatre was jam packed and the audience celebrated Scorsese's masterpiece with a round of a applause as the end credits rolled. "The Irishman", featuring veteran actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, tells the life story of legendary hitman for the Bufalino crime family, Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran (De Niro). The film is based on Charles Brandt's 2004 Sheeran memoir, "I Heard You Paint Houses". "The Irisihman" also marks ninth collaboration between Scorsese and De Niro. The director-actor duo have worked together on iconic films such as "Mean Streets", "Taxi Driver", "New York, New York", "Raging Bull", "Goodfellas" and "Cape Fear". Prior to "The Irishman", their last collaboration was "Casino", which released in 1995. The film, which had its world premiere at New York Film Festival (NYFF) in September, is Scorsese's longest film with a run time of three and a half hours (210 minutes). Netflix is releasing the movie in select theatres in the US on November 1, before making it available on the streaming platform on November 27. PTI KKP SHD SHDSHD