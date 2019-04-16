Maruti Ciaz tops mid-size sedan segment for third consecutive year

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Tuesday said its sedan Ciaz has emerged as the top seller in mid-sized segment for third consecutive year.The company said the sale of the model crossed 46,000 units in 2018-19 leading to a market share close to 30 per cent in the mid-sized sedan segment which also features popular models like Honda City and Hyundai Verna."Ciaz has witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment. With a staggering 30 per cent market share in 2018-19, Ciaz has been a preferred choice for the aspirational and evolving consumers who have a drive to excel," MSI Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales RS Kalsi said in a statement. The company has recently refreshed the Ciaz with a new 1.5 litre diesel engine. It also comes with a 1.5 litre petrol engine. MSI said the cumulative sales of the model since its launch in 2014 stood at over 2.56 lakh. As per SIAM data, Honda City stood at second position with sales of 41,072 units in 2018-19 while Verna with sales of 39,568 units occupied the third spot in the mid-size sedan segment. PTI MSS ANUANU