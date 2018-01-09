Maruti, Delhi Police join hands for traffic management system

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Countrys largest carmakerMaruti Suzuki India (MSI) today joined hands with the Delhi Police to implement a Traffic Safety Management System (TSMS) in the national capital.

The project is likely to be operational in the next one year and would come up along the Ring Road corridor from Dhaula Kuan to Sarai Kale Khan, a stretch of around 14km.

MSI plans to invest around Rs 15 crore on the project and would also be responsible for its maintenance for two years. Delhi Police on the other hand would take care of the operational part of the system.

A memorandum of agreement (MoA) regarding the project was today inked between Delhi Police and MSI.

MSI MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said the companys effort has been to make its vehicles compliant ahead of schedule to protect occupants and pedestrians.

"Maruti Suzuki has been working for road safety for nearly two decades. We manage nearly 430 driving schools with our dealers across India," he added.

The company has partnered state governments to manage six Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR), including two in Delhi.

"Together, these facilities impart quality training to 1.5 lakh new drivers annually...If we can use technology to strengthen the enforcement of road regulations, it would likely improve road behaviour," Ayukawa said. Under the project, advanced cameras, including red light violation detection system (RLVDS), speed violation detection system (SVDS) and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system would be set up along the road stretch.

With the advanced camera system, it will be possible to simultaneously capture red-light violation as well as speed violation by a vehicle. PTI MSSRKL ANU