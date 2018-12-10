Maruti drives past 5 lakh cumulative sales mark for CNG models

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Auto major Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday said it has crossed cumulative sales milestone of five lakh CNG vehicles in the country. The company currently offers compressed natural gas (CNG) option in seven of its models, including Alto 800, Alto K10, WagonR and Celerio. Currently, WagonR is the highest selling CNG model in the Maruti Suzuki CNG portfolio. MSI introduced its first fleet of factory-fitted CNG vehicles in 2010. "The benefit of low-cost of ownership comes along with environment friendly fuel option of CNG. The governments resolve to rapidly expand countrywide CNG will enable many more customers to own an environment-friendly transport," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement. MSI's range of factory-fitted CNG vehicles are popular in Delhi NCR and across select cities in states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, UP and Punjab. In 2018-19, the company expanded its CNG vehicle availability to 26 new cities to reach over 150 cities across the country. PTI MSS SHWANS