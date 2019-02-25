Maruti expands pre-owned sales network to 200 outlets

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday said it has expanded its pre-owned sales network to 200 outlets in 132 cities across the country. The company had relaunched upgraded True Value network with new brand and retail identity 19 months ago. "The pre-owned car market is rapidly growing, and customers are putting their trust in organised players for their needs," MSI Senior Executive Director Marketing and Sales R S Kalsi said in a statement. With the upgrade of Maruti Suzuki True Value showrooms, customers can avail a better experience, better products and a hassle-free journey of car buying, he added. The auto major sells all its pre-owned models from True Value outlets. PTI MSSANS