Maruti launches WagonR limited edition

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Friday said it has launched a limited edition of its compact hatchback WagonR, which comes with two optional accessories kits, priced at Rs 15,490 and Rs 25,490, respectively. WagonR Limited Edition comes with various added features including reverse parking sensors. "WagonR customers have always valued substance and style; with this limited edition we intend to make this festive season even more wonderful for them," MSI Senior Executive Director (M&S) RS Kalsi said. The company expects that this new limited edition will bring in freshness to the product and excite the customers across India, he added. WagonR continues to be among the country's top five selling cars. During April-September period of this fiscal, the company has sold over 85,000 units of the vehicle. Over 21.9 lakh WagonR units have been sold since its launch in 1999.