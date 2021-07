New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Thursday said it has earmarked a capex of Rs 4,500 crore for the current fiscal.The investment will go into various initiatives, including new product development, R&D and land acquisition for sales network, MSI CFO Ajay Seth told reporters here.MSI had earmarked a capex of Rs 4,000 crore for 2018-19. PTI MSS SVKMKJ