Maruti reports 17 pc dip in April sales at 1,43,245 units

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Wednesday reported 17.2 per cent decline in sales at 1,43,245 units in April. The company had sold 1,72,986 units in April last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Domestic sales declined by 18.7 per cent at 1,34,068 units last month as against 1,64,978 units in the year-ago month, it added. Sales of mini cars comprising Alto were at 22,766 units as compared to 37,794 units in April last year, down 39.8 per cent. Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were down 13.9 per cent at 72,146 units as against 83,834 units in April last year, the company said. Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 2,789 units as compared to 5,116 units in the same month a year ago. Utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga were up 5.9 per cent at 22,035 units as compared to 20,804 units in the year-ago month, MSI said. Exports in April were up by 14.6 per cent at 9,177 units as against 8,008 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said. PTI MSS DRR