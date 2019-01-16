Maruti rolls out initiative to promote aspiring musicians

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Wednesday announced an initiative under which music aficionados across genres would be able to create original music of global standards. Nexa Music will provide aspiring Indian musicians a platform to compose original lyrics. The participants will be mentored by musician A R Rahman, supported by Clinton Cerejo. MSI sells its premium cars such as S-Cross, Ciaz and Baleno from Nexa dealerships. Other models such as Vitara Brezza, Swift and Dzire are sold from Arena badged outlets. "The launch of Nexa Music opens new horizons for musicians and aids us build lifestyle experiences for Nexa customers," MSI Senior Executive Director Marketing and Sales R S Kalsi said in a statement. This music platform connects to brand NEXA's core belief to create an exciting new world of mobility that is both inspiring and aspiring, he added. Nexa Music will kick off with the launch of four original tracks sung by Rahman, Anushka Manchanda, Nikhil D'souza and Uday Benegal. Under the initiative, contestants would need to share their original music composition at the Nexa Music website. The jury comprising of A R Rahman and Clinton Cerejo will shortlist 24 contestants who will be undergoing a mentorship programme at the NEXA Music Lab to further brush up their singing talent. Out of the 24 contestants, the best four will be shortlisted and will be mentored by celebrity mentors to create four more additional videos. The four shortlisted candidates will also get a chance to do 12 live events with the Nexa Music mentors across India, MSI said. PTI MSS HRS