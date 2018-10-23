Maruti S-Cross surpasses 1 lakh sales milestone

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Tuesday said its premier crossover model S-Cross has achieved 1 lakh cumulative sales milestone."S-Cross has clocked over 16 per cent market share in its segment and has helped us delight customers looking for a premium offering from Maruti Suzuki," R S Kalsi, senior executive director, Marketing & Sales, MSI said in a statement.The company retails S-Cross from more than 329 NEXA sales outlets across the country covering over 186 cities. PTI MSS SHW ANUANU