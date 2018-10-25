Maruti shares decline nearly 1% post Q2 results

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Thursday fell by nearly 1 per cent after the company reported 9.8 per cent decline in net profit for the second quarter ended September 30.The stock dropped 0.65 per cent to end at Rs 6,724.70 on BSE. During the day, it declined 2.12 per cent to Rs 6,625.At NSE, shares of the company slipped 0.63 per cent to close at Rs 6,725.In terms of equity volume, 1.63 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 21 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Thursday reported 9.8 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 2,240.4 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,484.3 crore for the same period previous fiscal.Net sales, however, rose marginally to Rs 21,551.9 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs 21,438.1 crore a year earlier, MSI said in a statement.During July-September period, the company sold a total of 4,84,848 vehicles, including 29,448 in overseas markets, a dip of 1.5 per cent over the same period last fiscal. PTI SUMBAL