Maruti shares slump 9% post Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Friday slumped almost 9 per cent after the company reported a 17.21 per cent decline in net profit for the third quarter ended December 2018. The stock dived 8.77 per cent to Rs 6,420, its 52-week low, on the BSE. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the company tanked 8.95 per cent to hit a one-year low of Rs 6,410 apiece. The stock was the worst performer among the blue-chips on both the exchanges during the fag-end of trade. The country's largest car maker Friday reported a 17.21 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 1,489.3 crore for the December 2018 quarter, against a net profit of Rs 1,799 crore in the year-ago period. Total income during the quarter stood at Rs 20,585.6 crore, compared with Rs 19,528.1 crore a year ago. PTI SUM RVK HRS